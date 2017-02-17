Christus Spohn knits awareness with c...

Christus Spohn knits awareness with cuteness

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Countywide

Labor and delivery room nurses Chastity Perez, left, and Nancy Nelson show off a few of the little red hats that newborns will be receiving at Christus Spohn Hospital Beeville this month. Labor and delivery room nurses Chastity Perez, left, and Nancy Nelson show off a few of the little red hats that newborns will be receiving at Christus Spohn Hospital Beeville this month.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Countywide.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Beeville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Desiree Rivas 23 min LOL 3
Vanessa Riojas 51 min Lol 10
Together 54 min Soon to be 1
Kelly 55 min crazy 6
Guy took off his orange vest 1 hr Sad 16
clara lopez herbalife coach 2 hr Seen her with the... 10
I really hate this town 2 hr Og bobby johnson 41
See all Beeville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Beeville Forum Now

Beeville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Beeville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Climate Change
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Wall Street
  3. Iran
  4. Pakistan
  5. NASA
 

Beeville, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,956 • Total comments across all topics: 278,996,522

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC