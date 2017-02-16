CBC students from Trio Ub, Ub Gost an...

CBC students from Trio Ub, Ub Gost and TS programs provided with valuable information about Act

The TRIO Talent Search and Upward Bound programs at the Coastal Bend College Beeville location recently hosted an ACT workshop for students in the programs. A representative from Cambridge Educational Services conducted the ACT workshop inside of the Gertrude R. Jones Auditorium for more than 70 students.

