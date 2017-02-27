CBC partners with Angel Care Ambulanc...

CBC partners with Angel Care Ambulance for EMT Basic Training Course offering

The Coastal Bend College Beeville campus, in partnership with Angel Care Ambulance, is offering an Emergency Medical Technician Basic Training Course beginning Monday, March 6. This course is being offered through the College's Continuing Education program and will take place inside of the Angel Care classroom, which is located at 1201 W. Corpus Christi St. The cost of the course is $933 and students will have the opportunity to apply for the Texas Public Educational Grant for financial assistance. Prior to the course, students should be AHA/CPR certified and purchase the course textbook titled "Pre-hospital Emergency Care 10th Edition .

