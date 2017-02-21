CBC Dental Hygiene program announces ...

CBC Dental Hygiene program announces Free Sealant Day

The Coastal Bend College Dental Hygiene program is conducting a free sealant day in honor of National Children's Health Month. Sealant Day will provide youth ages 6-17 with free sealants and dental exams.

