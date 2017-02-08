Burris warns of current wildfire conditions

A black streak in the center of a field near the Texas A&M Research Station north of U.S. Highway 59 was taken by a drone flying over the area on Jan. 24. The flames consumed about 120 acres of grass and threatened several rural homes before firefighters with the Beeville Volunteer Fire Department were able to stop the fire. Firefighters from several neighboring departments helped to provide water and manpower in the effort.

