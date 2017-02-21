Bowman, Tupa plan May nuptials

Bowman, Tupa plan May nuptials

Kacey Camille Bowman of Victoria, formerly of Beeville, and Jonathan Michael Tupa of Victoria are pleased to announce their engagement and approaching marriage. The bride-elect is the daughter of Bobby and Cindy Urban of Mineral and Jackie and Amy Bowman of Austin.

