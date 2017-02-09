BISD ringing school bell for freedom
Beeville school board trustees listen as ideas are presented to make education more customized for local students. Some of the ideas included a different start date for schools and hiring teachers with specialties in different fields.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Countywide.
Comments
Add your comments below
Beeville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Report
|12 min
|Erica
|1
|Alexis and joe ryan
|22 min
|Eva
|6
|Ashley Nicole Gonzales
|23 min
|Hahaha361
|1
|Leanna Renee Montez
|26 min
|Hahaha361
|1
|Missing Girl
|43 min
|I agree
|15
|Scrubs
|1 hr
|Angel
|9
|Emily Garcia Lopez and fam.
|1 hr
|Sick of being sick
|1
Find what you want!
Search Beeville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC