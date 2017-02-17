Birds in the hand now soar the sky
Beeville's Senior Animal Control Officer Lupe Valdez received a call from residents who had found this barred owl in their yard. Valdez was able to capture and release it.
Beeville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Awe feelings hurt??
|4 min
|Hello
|17
|Baseball alumni game
|16 min
|Mexi cant
|10
|What's goin on jesus maria
|18 min
|Mexi cant
|4
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|21 min
|OnePhart
|1,123
|Back to jail Chele
|32 min
|HiHoe
|3
|Abortion Queens deleted
|39 min
|HiHoe
|2
|Ugly baby pic
|45 min
|Mary
|18
