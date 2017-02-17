Arthur sworn in as new college trustee

Arthur sworn in as new college trustee

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Countywide

Andrew A. Arthur takes the oath of office as the newest member of the Coastal Bend College board. He is replacing Dee Dee Bernal who left the seat at Place 1 after retiring as principal from Jones High.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Countywide.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Beeville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Chris and czarina ybarra 3 min what a joke 5
Pediphile working with children 6 min the people 15
Maggie mcKinney 6 min been there twice 2
Sissy's 26 min Valerie 1
Rene Cruz 31 min Street news 2
Chris bernal 48 min Cassie 4
WOW really 1 hr NoMore 10
See all Beeville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Beeville Forum Now

Beeville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Beeville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Pakistan
  4. Climate Change
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. NASA
  5. Health Care
 

Beeville, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,226 • Total comments across all topics: 279,017,736

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC