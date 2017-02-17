Arthur sworn in as new college trustee
Andrew A. Arthur takes the oath of office as the newest member of the Coastal Bend College board. He is replacing Dee Dee Bernal who left the seat at Place 1 after retiring as principal from Jones High.
