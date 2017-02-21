A&M Healthy South Texas to host Breat...

A&M Healthy South Texas to host Breathe Right Asthma Night

Families and individuals in the Bee County area are invited to participate in the first ever Breathe Right Asthma Night in Beeville on Feb. 23. Registered respiratory therapist Selina Lopez will lead the informative presentation. The event will be held from 4-7 p.m. Thursday at the Beeville Community Center and will feature education on how to better control asthma by identifying and removing common household triggers, taking medications as prescribed, developing asthma action plans and more.

