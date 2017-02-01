Texas Exes holding food drive for The Vineyard
The Bee County Chapter of Texas Exes again is sponsoring a food drive to replenish the Beeville Vineyard's pantry during February. UT alumni, parents of students and friends are encouraged to bring such items as nonperishable food, diapers and baby wipes to Schulz & Wroten Pharmacy, 112 N. Washington St., during the store's open hours, 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Friday.
