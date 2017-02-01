SA Symphony features three soloists in Tuesday's concert

Three San Antonio Symphony soloists will be featured at the Tuesday, Jan. 31, concert at the A.C. Jones High School Auditorium at 7 p.m. Audience members will have the opportunity to win two tickets to the symphony's Feb. 18 matinee performance of "Jurassic Park in Concert" at the Majestic Theater. Sharon Kuster, bassoon; Stephanie Key, clarinet; and Sarah Silver, violin; will perform in concertos as part of the "Mozart on Tour with the San Antonio Symphony" performance, directed by conductor Akiko Fujimoto.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Countywide.