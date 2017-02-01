SA Symphony features three soloists in Tuesday's concert
Three San Antonio Symphony soloists will be featured at the Tuesday, Jan. 31, concert at the A.C. Jones High School Auditorium at 7 p.m. Audience members will have the opportunity to win two tickets to the symphony's Feb. 18 matinee performance of "Jurassic Park in Concert" at the Majestic Theater. Sharon Kuster, bassoon; Stephanie Key, clarinet; and Sarah Silver, violin; will perform in concertos as part of the "Mozart on Tour with the San Antonio Symphony" performance, directed by conductor Akiko Fujimoto.
