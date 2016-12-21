Lights, camera, Crime?

Lights, camera, Crime?

Police Chief Joe TreviA o said Thursday that an incident reported the previous night that took place at the Wal-Mart Supercenter here may not as serious as the alleged victim's family thought. The incident came to the attention of police at about 4:30 p.m. Wednesday when a parent came to police headquarters and said a man had tried to abduct a 10-year-old boy.

