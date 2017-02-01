Karnes City woman arrested, charged with six offenses

The Karnes County Sheriff's office made 17 arrests from Jan. 8 through Jan. 14, including one Karnes City woman who was charged with a total of six counts. Sherry Louise Kinney, 41, of Karnes City, was arrested on Jan. 10 for charges of resisting arrest, search, or transport; possession of marijuana; evading with a motor vehicle; possession of a controlled substance; tampering and/or fabricating of physical evidence; and a parole violation.

