Karnes City woman arrested, charged with six offenses

Monday Jan 30

The Karnes County Sheriff's office made 17 arrests from Jan. 8 through Jan. 14, including one Karnes City woman who was charged with a total of six counts. Sherry Louise Kinney, 41, of Karnes City, was arrested on Jan. 10 for charges of resisting arrest, search, or transport; possession of marijuana; evading with a motor vehicle; possession of a controlled substance; tampering and/or fabricating of physical evidence; and a parole violation.

