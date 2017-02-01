Hot-Jobs 32 mins ago 5:36 p.m.Hot Jobs: January 31, 2017

Hot-Jobs 32 mins ago 5:36 p.m.Hot Job...

Hot Jobs: January 31, 2017

Tuesday

Location Orange Grove, Texas Job Number 6524992 Title Field Service Technician Salary $18.00 - $28.00 Hour Qualifications Six months prior Experience a High School Diploma or General Education Development required. Will be responsible for the installation, operation, repair, removal, and maintenance of company tools and other oilfield equipment.

