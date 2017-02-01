Hospital lab receives prestigious accreditation
Staff in the Christus Spohn Hospital - Laboratory in Beeville held a small celebration Wednesday afternoon in honor of their recent accreditation. They are now accredited by the College of American Pathologists - what is being called the gold standard.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Countywide.
Comments
Add your comments below
Beeville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Vote Sapo for Mayor
|13 min
|What The
|5
|Angie Byers&&& Tommy Cofeen
|30 min
|Laura
|1
|Anisa Cantu
|31 min
|Real
|5
|Britany smith ponce ponce
|47 min
|LesBeHonest
|6
|Spring fest
|1 hr
|Que gacho
|6
|What happened
|1 hr
|Smdh
|10
|krislynn
|1 hr
|Wanted
|14
Find what you want!
Search Beeville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC