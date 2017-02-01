Grand jury indicts two suspects on drug charges
Two local men face possible life sentences in prison if they are indicted on drug changes listed in indictments returned on Jan. 5 by members of the Bee County Grand Jury. Victor Cantu Jr., 26, was named in a two-count indictment on charges of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, a first degree felony, and being a felon in possession of a firearm, a third degree felony.
