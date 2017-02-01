Deputies nab two in drug raid

Two men were arrested on possession of synthetic marijuana charges on Friday, Jan. 13, on the city's west side. Deputies with the Bee County Sheriff's Office were accompanied by special weapons and tactics team officers of the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, the Beeville Police Department and the office of Precinct 1 constable when they conducted a raid on a residence located on West Farm-to-Market Road 351.

