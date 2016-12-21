Council approves voters' passage of city street maintenance fund

City Council members canvassed and approved the results of the Street Maintenance Fund election held on Nov. 8 when they met at City Hall on Dec. 13. The street maintenance fund was overwhelmingly approved by Beeville voters with 794 votes cast to keep using one-eighth of one percent of the money derived from the city's 4B sales tax for maintenance on existing city streets. Only 157 votes were cast against using the money for street maintenance.

