Council approves voters' passage of c...

Council approves voters' passage of city street maintenance fund

Next Story Prev Story
49 min ago Read more: The Countywide

City Council members canvassed and approved the results of the Street Maintenance Fund election held on Nov. 8 when they met at City Hall on Dec. 13. The street maintenance fund was overwhelmingly approved by Beeville voters with 794 votes cast to keep using one-eighth of one percent of the money derived from the city's 4B sales tax for maintenance on existing city streets. Only 157 votes were cast against using the money for street maintenance.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Countywide.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Beeville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Miss my dork 15 min Obvious 5
mark lyvers 3 hr wanabe 11
Brandy Shabree aka Poodle beat down 4 hr Losers 7
Walmart kidnapping 4 hr truth 21
Happy New Year-come party 5 hr Slim 1
jessica arciba 6 hr Just4 18
Cops at Pedro's Moreno house 10 hr Lube 1
See all Beeville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Beeville Forum Now

Beeville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Beeville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Gunman
  2. Egypt
  3. Iraq
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
 

Beeville, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,175 • Total comments across all topics: 277,516,429

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC