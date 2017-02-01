Baby girl dies following Jan. 5 traffic accident

DPS troopers check measurements on Jan. 19 as part of an investigation of a traffic accident that took the life of a five-month-old girl on Jan 5. DPS troopers check measurements on Jan. 19 as part of an investigation of a traffic accident that took the life of a five-month-old girl on Jan 5. BEEVILLE - Texas Department of Public Safety accident investigators confirmed recently that a 5-month-old child that was injured in a traffic incident on Jan. 5 has died. According to a report filed by Highway Patrol Trooper Javier Veliz, the victim was one of two infants in child seats in a 2014 Nissan Altima at the time of the accident.

