Traffic stop results in drug, weapons...

Traffic stop results in drug, weapons arrests

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Dec 20 Read more: The Countywide

A traffic stop in the 1300 block of West Hefferman Street resulted in the arrest of two suspects and the search of one suspect's house where drugs and weapons were found. Deputies made the stop Friday, Dec. 9, and while they were dealing with the passenger and driver they were informed that a fugitive might have been in the vehicle.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Countywide.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Beeville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Jerry Gonzales pt 9 Return of the Booty hole 11 min Booty hole Jerry ... 1
Tonight only threesome 58 min VL4never 9
Right now 1 hr VL4never 2
Little lambs 2 hr Jessica 7
Ashton 5 hr SILVA 10
Who drives a ... 7 hr Now 4
Jose "nando" Soria (Oct '13) 7 hr Btx82 2
See all Beeville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Beeville Forum Now

Beeville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Beeville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
 

Beeville, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,133 • Total comments across all topics: 277,300,491

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC