Traffic stop results in drug, weapons arrests
A traffic stop in the 1300 block of West Hefferman Street resulted in the arrest of two suspects and the search of one suspect's house where drugs and weapons were found. Deputies made the stop Friday, Dec. 9, and while they were dealing with the passenger and driver they were informed that a fugitive might have been in the vehicle.
