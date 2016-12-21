The Song of Genevieve
"It was the night before Christmas Evea " Those seven words introduce a story that spans time and distance, that poses a plethora of questions but few answers, that contains all the requisites of high drama: love, death, war, aspirations of precocious youth, fantasy and mystery. It's a narrative that might have remained hidden except for the confluence of Claire McMullen, secretary of the Bee County Historical Society, and a cleanup at the McClanahan House.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Countywide.
Add your comments below
Beeville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Send nudes make the ex's famous
|5 min
|lol
|6
|Kaddie garza
|9 min
|Really
|14
|Chris Blackwell and Vera D
|13 min
|Really
|22
|Looking for redhead
|17 min
|Stinger
|48
|Why
|20 min
|Touched
|7
|Jessica Collins
|47 min
|Chris
|6
|Cierra Keller
|47 min
|Haha
|20
Find what you want!
Search Beeville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC