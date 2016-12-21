Senior Animal Control Officer Lupe Valdez is now the official rabies control officer for the city.
Senior Animal Control Officer Lupe Valdez has been certified by the state as a local rabies control authority for the City of Beeville. Valdez joins Bee County Community Affairs Director Johnny Carabajal as one of two public employees to hold that certification.
