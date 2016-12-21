Senior Animal Control Officer Lupe Va...

Senior Animal Control Officer Lupe Valdez is now the official rabies control officer for the city.

Senior Animal Control Officer Lupe Valdez has been certified by the state as a local rabies control authority for the City of Beeville. Valdez joins Bee County Community Affairs Director Johnny Carabajal as one of two public employees to hold that certification.

