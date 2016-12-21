There are on the KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi story from Tuesday, titled Marine surprises his 7-year-old daughter for the Holidays. In it, KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi reports that:

A 7-year-old girl received the one thing she wanted for the holidays! She was finally able to see her dad who has been deployed overseas for more than 9 months. Dereck Sandoval is a Marine from Beeville, and was away for training in the Pacific.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi.