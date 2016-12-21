Lmfao don't you love how bee makes the worse people look so good! That's beeville for you. What a loserI wish they would have printed the rest of the story. How his wife and kids were living with him in the pacific and the only reason he hadn't seen them is cause she left his cheating ass cause he couldn't keep it in his pants.
Marine surprises his 7-year-old daughter for the Holidays
There are 5 comments on the KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi story from Tuesday, titled Marine surprises his 7-year-old daughter for the Holidays. In it, KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi reports that:
A 7-year-old girl received the one thing she wanted for the holidays! She was finally able to see her dad who has been deployed overseas for more than 9 months. Dereck Sandoval is a Marine from Beeville, and was away for training in the Pacific.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi.
|
#2 Wednesday
|
United States
|
#3 Wednesday
Oh yeah. Or the part about his ex wife being a huge slut and trying in vain to take him for "everything" lmao. She's just ss pathetic as him. They should have stayed together.
|
#4 Wednesday
Y'all are a bunch of idiots!!! The article is about a little girl missing her daddy!!
|
#5 Wednesday
Wow, this little girl doesn't care about the drama between her parents, its about the surprise she received. Tnk God no matter what the the father has done he at least wanted to show his love for his daughter which is much more than what other fathers will do. May she always remember that she is dearly loved and missed.
|
#6 Wednesday
He got a big juicy monster I'd use for a night
|
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Beeville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sooooooo
|7 min
|Fact
|11
|games in kennedy will be raided.
|1 hr
|Tfuh
|5
|The k2 house
|1 hr
|Jackyou
|10
|Security Guard
|1 hr
|Lol
|15
|K2bitxxx
|1 hr
|serious
|11
|Fake Sylvia Perez
|3 hr
|Mary
|8
|Looking for her
|3 hr
|John
|21
Find what you want!
Search Beeville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC