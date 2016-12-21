Laredo teen perishes in U.S. 59 crash
A 2013 Toyota Corolla involved Monday in an early morning crash on U.S. Highway 59 near George West is barely recognizable after its two occupants were extricated by members of the George West Volunteer Fire Department. The vehicle's front-seat passenger died from his injuries and the driver was transported via ambulance to Christus Spohn Hospital in Beeville, officials said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Countywide.
Add your comments below
Beeville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|kimberly salinas acosta cuellar
|24 min
|True
|2
|50 min
|Yourfriend
|1
|Nails
|1 hr
|Happigolucki
|3
|Free tamales
|3 hr
|Fatty
|1
|Right now
|3 hr
|Fatty
|4
|Jerry Gonzales pt 10 Return of the booty hole 2
|4 hr
|Sara
|8
|Ashton
|6 hr
|Justice
|12
Find what you want!
Search Beeville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC