Laredo teen perishes in U.S. 59 crash

A 2013 Toyota Corolla involved Monday in an early morning crash on U.S. Highway 59 near George West is barely recognizable after its two occupants were extricated by members of the George West Volunteer Fire Department. The vehicle's front-seat passenger died from his injuries and the driver was transported via ambulance to Christus Spohn Hospital in Beeville, officials said.

