Juana's Gift' narrates a South Texas Christmas story
Margaret Moser was a prolific writer during her lifetime and wrote many stories - some published, some not - about area happenings, Bee County history and also lore with roots and bearings in the area. "Juana's Gift: a Christmas Story" is just such a tale - one of the Christmas season and a vaquero coming back to life as the best present his family could receive for the holiday.
