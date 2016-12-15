Habitat's first home conclusion delay...

Habitat's first home conclusion delayed until first of new year

The Bee County Habitat for Humanity board has experienced several setbacks in December, preventing its directors and volunteers from completing their first home build on schedule. The goal was to finish the first home, located at 707 N. Berry St. in Beeville, before Christmas.

