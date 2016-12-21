Fired Victoria officer receives award...

Fired Victoria officer receives award in Beeville 4 hours from now

Tuesday Dec 20

The 37-person department cast secret ballots for officer of the year, dispatcher of the year, rookie of the year, detective of the year and supervisor of the year from Dec. 6 until Friday. Saturday, Officer Nathanial Robinson received from Police Chief Joe Trevino a certificate naming him officer of the year before the department had its annual Christmas party.

Beeville, TX

