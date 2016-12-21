Fired Victoria officer receives award in Beeville 4 hours from now
The 37-person department cast secret ballots for officer of the year, dispatcher of the year, rookie of the year, detective of the year and supervisor of the year from Dec. 6 until Friday. Saturday, Officer Nathanial Robinson received from Police Chief Joe Trevino a certificate naming him officer of the year before the department had its annual Christmas party.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Victoria Advocate.
Add your comments below
Beeville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Send nudes make the ex's famous
|5 min
|lol
|6
|Kaddie garza
|8 min
|Really
|14
|Chris Blackwell and Vera D
|13 min
|Really
|22
|Looking for redhead
|17 min
|Stinger
|48
|Why
|20 min
|Touched
|7
|Jessica Collins
|47 min
|Chris
|6
|Cierra Keller
|47 min
|Haha
|20
Find what you want!
Search Beeville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC