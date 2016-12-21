Courthouse lit with tradition & pride
Jesse Perez lights the candle of Jayce Perez, 4, as Clarissa Sidonio assists. The candles were lit moments before the towering Christmas tree of lights sparked with illumination on the courthouse grounds Thursday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Countywide.
Comments
Add your comments below
Beeville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jerry Gonzales pt 9 Return of the Booty hole
|15 min
|Booty hole Jerry ...
|1
|Tonight only threesome
|1 hr
|VL4never
|9
|Right now
|1 hr
|VL4never
|2
|Little lambs
|2 hr
|Jessica
|7
|Ashton
|5 hr
|SILVA
|10
|Who drives a ...
|7 hr
|Now
|4
|Jose "nando" Soria (Oct '13)
|7 hr
|Btx82
|2
Find what you want!
Search Beeville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC