Courthouse lit with tradition & pride

Courthouse lit with tradition & pride

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Dec 14 Read more: The Countywide

Jesse Perez lights the candle of Jayce Perez, 4, as Clarissa Sidonio assists. The candles were lit moments before the towering Christmas tree of lights sparked with illumination on the courthouse grounds Thursday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Countywide.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Beeville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Jerry Gonzales pt 9 Return of the Booty hole 15 min Booty hole Jerry ... 1
Tonight only threesome 1 hr VL4never 9
Right now 1 hr VL4never 2
Little lambs 2 hr Jessica 7
Ashton 5 hr SILVA 10
Who drives a ... 7 hr Now 4
Jose "nando" Soria (Oct '13) 7 hr Btx82 2
See all Beeville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Beeville Forum Now

Beeville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Beeville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
 

Beeville, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,182 • Total comments across all topics: 277,300,552

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC