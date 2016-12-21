Council approves increases in Beasley golf course fees
The cost of playing golf at the John C. Beasley Municipal Course at Veterans Memorial Park went up this week. The City Council approved increases Tuesday night at their regularly scheduled meeting for this month.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Countywide.
Comments
Add your comments below
Beeville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Beer 30
|27 min
|Jake
|6
|37 min
|Lisa
|6
|needed you
|39 min
|Honestly
|19
|Terry Viafranco
|4 hr
|Smh
|3
|Ashton
|4 hr
|His fathers son
|13
|Richard
|7 hr
|Smh
|6
|kimberly salinas acosta cuellar
|9 hr
|True
|2
Find what you want!
Search Beeville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC