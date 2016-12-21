Council approves increases in Beasley...

Council approves increases in Beasley golf course fees

The cost of playing golf at the John C. Beasley Municipal Course at Veterans Memorial Park went up this week. The City Council approved increases Tuesday night at their regularly scheduled meeting for this month.

