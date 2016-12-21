Berclair Mansion halls decked for Art...

Berclair Mansion halls decked for Art Association benefit

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Dec 9 Read more: The Countywide

The annual Christmas Home Tour has been placed on hiatus, but that doesn't mean there is a shortage of holiday decorations to admire in the Bee-Goliad area. The Beeville Art Association instead is decorating the Berclair Mansion to the hilt and inviting everyone out Sunday, Dec. 11, for a meal, shopping, tours and raffle.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Countywide.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Beeville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Jerry Gonzales pt 9 Return of the Booty hole 15 min Booty hole Jerry ... 1
Tonight only threesome 1 hr VL4never 9
Right now 1 hr VL4never 2
Little lambs 2 hr Jessica 7
Ashton 5 hr SILVA 10
Who drives a ... 7 hr Now 4
Jose "nando" Soria (Oct '13) 7 hr Btx82 2
See all Beeville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Beeville Forum Now

Beeville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Beeville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
 

Beeville, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,182 • Total comments across all topics: 277,300,555

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC