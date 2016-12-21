Beeville Art Museum staff decorate House's tree ornament this year

A piece of Beeville now hangs on the Christmas tree inside the Texas State Capitol in Austin. Crystal Farris, with the Beeville Art Museum, was one of the staff members who helped decorate this piece at the request of State Rep. J.M. Lozano, who represents San Patricio, Bee, Jim Wells and Kleberg counties in House District 43. "We just wanted something totally different to represent the creativity of the community," she said.

