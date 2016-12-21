Beeville Art Museum staff decorate Ho...

Beeville Art Museum staff decorate House's tree ornament this year

Next Story Prev Story
44 min ago Read more: The Countywide

A piece of Beeville now hangs on the Christmas tree inside the Texas State Capitol in Austin. Crystal Farris, with the Beeville Art Museum, was one of the staff members who helped decorate this piece at the request of State Rep. J.M. Lozano, who represents San Patricio, Bee, Jim Wells and Kleberg counties in House District 43. "We just wanted something totally different to represent the creativity of the community," she said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Countywide.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Beeville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Jessica Collins 6 min Chris 2
Beer 30 1 hr O man winter 11
Looking for redhead 2 hr Stinger 43
Nails 2 hr Excustomer 4
Janie banda Longoria ortiz aka suniga 3 hr i guuessss 5
Terry Viafranco 3 hr i guuessss 8
Cierra Keller 4 hr Justice 19
See all Beeville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Beeville Forum Now

Beeville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Beeville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. Wall Street
  1. Earthquake
  2. Iraq
  3. Ebola
  4. Mexico
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Beeville, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,831 • Total comments across all topics: 277,358,807

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC