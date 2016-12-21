Beeville Art Museum Exhibition Openin...

Beeville Art Museum Exhibition Opening: My Dorothy Hood by BISD Gifted & Talented Students

Thursday Dec 8 Read more: The Countywide

Please join us on Saturday, December 10th in celebrating fifteen students' interpretation of Dorothy Hood. Ten canvases are on display inspired by a field trip, funded by the Joe Barnhart Foundation, to see Color of Being / Color del Ser: Dorothy Hood currently on display at the Art Museum of South Texas.

