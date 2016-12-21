Bee defendant faces possible 20-year ...

Bee defendant faces possible 20-year prison sentence in sexual assault case

Sunday Dec 11

A Beeville man is facing a possible 20-year prison sentence if he is convicted of aggravated sexual assault of a child. Pablo Garnica Jr. was indicted on the second degree felony charge earlier this month by the Bee County Grand Jury.

