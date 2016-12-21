Angel Care receives compliments on tw...

Angel Care receives compliments on two new ambulance units

Angel Care Ambulance Service co-owner Gabriel Aleman said he received lots of compliments on the two new ambulance units the company received just before their debut in the Oct. 15 Bee County Chamber of Commerce Parade. The units have been showing up at emergency scenes for weeks now.

