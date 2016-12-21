Angel Care receives compliments on two new ambulance units
Angel Care Ambulance Service co-owner Gabriel Aleman said he received lots of compliments on the two new ambulance units the company received just before their debut in the Oct. 15 Bee County Chamber of Commerce Parade. The units have been showing up at emergency scenes for weeks now.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Countywide.
Comments
Add your comments below
Beeville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|kimberly salinas acosta cuellar
|23 min
|True
|2
|49 min
|Yourfriend
|1
|Nails
|1 hr
|Happigolucki
|3
|Free tamales
|3 hr
|Fatty
|1
|Right now
|3 hr
|Fatty
|4
|Jerry Gonzales pt 10 Return of the booty hole 2
|4 hr
|Sara
|8
|Ashton
|6 hr
|Justice
|12
Find what you want!
Search Beeville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC