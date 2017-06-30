Fireworks pollute the atmosphere and disturb birds

Why you should think twice before lighting fireworks on the 4th of July: Researchers warn toxic chemicals and noise can damage the environment and harm your health Fireworks can even disturb birds - during a New Year's Eve fireworks display in Beebe, Arkansas in 2010, 5,000 red-winged blackbirds fell from the sky and died But researchers have found that fireworks can contain metals such as copper and even lead, which can lead to air pollution and depleted lung defenses. Fireworks have even been reported to disturb birds, startling them and sending them flying from their roosts, disoriented in the darkness and colliding with objects.

