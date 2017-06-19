Taylor Pannell
Taylor Pannell joined the 40/29 News team as a Weekend Weather Anchor and Reporter in April of 2017. You can find him forecasting for the Get Ready Weather team on Saturday and Sunday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at 4029TV.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Beebe Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|hilltop fire department/first responders and vo...
|4 hr
|Pat McCrotch
|6
|Cabot swingers
|8 hr
|Pat McCrotch
|4
|Anybody know about neal
|15 hr
|Nmedeep
|37
|stoplight by walmart
|21 hr
|Pat McCrotch
|12
|just moved to Cabot and need some info from locals (May '12)
|Fri
|Kaykay
|39
|Heroin epidemic (Nov '16)
|Thu
|Real N|G
|12
|True Therapy massage
|Thu
|Tfhio
|2
Find what you want!
Search Beebe Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC