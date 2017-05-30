Soldier's remains back in Arkansas after nearly 70 years
BEEBE, AR - For nearly 70 years, a Central Arkansas family thought the day would never come that their relative would return home. Pfc. Bobby Mitchell has been missing since September 6, 1950.
