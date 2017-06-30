Man sentenced for raping woman near s...

Man sentenced for raping woman near store

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jun 5 Read more: KAIT-TV Jonesboro

BEEBE, AR - A judge sentenced a White County man to 25 years in prison for assaulting and raping a woman last October near a Walmart parking lot. William Patrick Stillman, 58, of Beebe, pleaded guilty last month to one count of rape for the Oct. 2, 2016, assault.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KAIT-TV Jonesboro.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Beebe Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Holster 8 hr Off the top of my... 4
Cabot swingers Fri yep 8
I thought there were no blacks in Cabot (Jan '16) Fri Hate Them All 33
Taco Bell OB (Dec '16) Jun 28 Dash 7
Review: Hines Enterprises (Mar '14) Jun 26 Zero 49
Searching Jun 26 Pat McCrotch 14
animal control do your job! (Mar '13) Jun 25 Jahsuh 12
See all Beebe Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Beebe Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for White County was issued at August 06 at 11:29AM CDT

Beebe Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Beebe Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Pakistan
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
 

Beebe, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,842 • Total comments across all topics: 282,180,610

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC