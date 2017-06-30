Man sentenced for raping woman near store
BEEBE, AR - A judge sentenced a White County man to 25 years in prison for assaulting and raping a woman last October near a Walmart parking lot. William Patrick Stillman, 58, of Beebe, pleaded guilty last month to one count of rape for the Oct. 2, 2016, assault.
