Man faces charges after deadly crash

A driver faces charges in the death of a passenger in his pickup after an act of road rage eventually resulted in a chase and crash in Arkansas, authorities said. Christopher Kennamer, 33, of Cabot was arrested last month on counts of first-degree murder and aggravated assault as well as a number of drug- and weapon-related charges.

