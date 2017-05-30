Man faces charges after deadly crash
A driver faces charges in the death of a passenger in his pickup after an act of road rage eventually resulted in a chase and crash in Arkansas, authorities said. Christopher Kennamer, 33, of Cabot was arrested last month on counts of first-degree murder and aggravated assault as well as a number of drug- and weapon-related charges.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.
Add your comments below
Beebe Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sun Bathing
|7 hr
|Young and wet
|4
|Anybody know about neal
|14 hr
|YuckFouBuddy
|31
|Stand up Arkansas
|17 hr
|YuckFouBuddy
|4
|Debbie Lindsey Langston (Apr '12)
|Thu
|JoeDirt
|5
|Jessica Ryan williams
|Thu
|Concerncitizenbitch
|1
|Jason nakken
|Thu
|A Hole
|5
|Jessica Piper Cook
|Wed
|BMF
|9
Find what you want!
Search Beebe Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC