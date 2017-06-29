City Prepares for Big 4th of July Ext...

City Prepares for Big 4th of July Extravaganza; Fireworks Vendors Open Around Town

Make plans to attend the City of Beebe's largest event of the year - the 4th of July Extravaganza - beginning at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 4th at the Beebe Ballpark! This event is FREE! This year's live entertainment will be provided by Brock Entertainment and The Brandon Cunning Band.

