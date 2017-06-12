Carolyn Chapman

Carolyn Chapman

Carolyn Chapman, 77, of Beebe went to be with the Lord, June 7, 2017. Survivors include children Robert Chapman, Jr., Bobbie Hicks , Nancy Gardner , Steven Chapman and Paula Hadaway.

