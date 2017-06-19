BHS Class of 2017 Valedictorian and S...

BHS Class of 2017 Valedictorian and Salutatorian Pose with Gov. and First Lady

On May 13, 2107, Beebe's Class of 2017 Valedictorian Haley Owens and Salutatorian Kyle Roberts were invited to the Governor's Scholastic Honors Day t at the Governor's Mansion to have their pictures taken with Gov. Asa Hutchinson and First Lady Susan Hutchinson.

