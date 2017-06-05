Beebe Man Convicted of Rape

Beebe Man Convicted of Rape

On Monday, June 05, 2017, William Patrick Stillman, 58 of Beebe, appeared in White County Circuit Court for a sentencing hearing after a guilty plea on May 8th, 2017, to 1 count of Rape.

