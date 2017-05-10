Narcotics Arrests - Mayor Says "Zero ...

Narcotics Arrests - Mayor Says "Zero Tolerance"

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Beebe News

On April 28th, 2017 at 6:04 p.m., a Search Warrant which was obtained by the Special Investigations Unit assigned to the Office of the Mayor was executed at an apartment in the 600 block of Glen Lee Drive.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Beebe News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Beebe Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Judge Derek 6 hr guest 12
jerrica patterson aka kitty (May '15) 7 hr Weeeman 4
Linda Janes (Jul '15) 20 hr A Hole 8
snitch alert (Nov '12) Tue linda janes 10
ashlin scott vilonia class of 2009 May 8 Playhatin567 4
News Knight's Grocery is Sold to Edwards Food Giant May 8 A Hole 33
Old Farmhouse on Campground Road May 7 A Hole 6
See all Beebe Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Beebe Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for White County was issued at May 10 at 8:51PM CDT

Beebe Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Beebe Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Health Care
  5. Supreme Court
  1. South Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Egypt
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Mexico
 

Beebe, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,258 • Total comments across all topics: 280,924,928

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC