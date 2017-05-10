LR putting off take-home car shift fo...

LR putting off take-home car shift for police

Changes to the Little Rock Police Department's take-home vehicle policy will not be implemented immediately because of a shortage of officers and a spike in crime, according to Little Rock's city manager. The new policy, outlined in a recent memo from City Manager Bruce Moore, will allow only officers who live within 25 miles of the geographic center of the city to drive their take-home vehicles home.

