LR putting off take-home car shift for police
Changes to the Little Rock Police Department's take-home vehicle policy will not be implemented immediately because of a shortage of officers and a spike in crime, according to Little Rock's city manager. The new policy, outlined in a recent memo from City Manager Bruce Moore, will allow only officers who live within 25 miles of the geographic center of the city to drive their take-home vehicles home.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.
Add your comments below
Beebe Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Person named Guy..
|9 hr
|@Kelly
|8
|Sun Bathing
|9 hr
|Mmm
|2
|Tyler
|18 hr
|Clint Beastwood
|5
|marybeth hill (Jan '13)
|21 hr
|snoozuloose
|9
|Anybody know about neal
|Sat
|Nmedeep
|10
|Airbrushing
|Sat
|Mr Mayhem
|1
|Where u stayin
|Sat
|Dilly
|3
Find what you want!
Search Beebe Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC