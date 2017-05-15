Clenis Dean Davidson

Clenis Dean Davidson

Clenis Dean Davidson, age 86, of Beebe was born March 15, 1931 in Thida, Arkansas to Arthur Andrew and Rilla Davidson and he passed away Friday May 12, 2017.

