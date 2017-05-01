Brother pleads guilty to killing brother
BEEBE, AR - Roy Miller Junior pleaded guilty Monday to manslaughter in the shooting death of his brother, Rahmal Miller in November 2016. Beebe Police say on November 25 they responded to a reported shooting on Kamak Drive.
