Brother pleads guilty to killing brother

33 min ago Read more: KAIT-TV Jonesboro

BEEBE, AR - Roy Miller Junior pleaded guilty Monday to manslaughter in the shooting death of his brother, Rahmal Miller in November 2016. Beebe Police say on November 25 they responded to a reported shooting on Kamak Drive.

