Beebe woman killed in Central Arkansa...

Beebe woman killed in Central Arkansas crash

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: KAIT-TV Jonesboro

LONOKE COUNTY, AR - A crash in Central Arkansas killed a Region 8 woman and injured an Arkansas man. An Arkansas State Police crash report states Christopher Kennamer, 33, of Cabot, was driving north on Highway 319 in Lonoke County at around 10:21 a.m. on Monday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KAIT-TV Jonesboro.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Beebe Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Billie Gray 4 hr Knight Knight 5
savanna knight/ james (Jun '12) 8 hr Trey rodgers 7
Heroin epidemic 16 hr Thisidiottho 4
Person named Guy.. 20 hr Reef Reef 13
Anybody know about neal 22 hr ugh 13
Tyler Mon Reef Reef 6
Sun Bathing May 14 Mmm 2
See all Beebe Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Beebe Forum Now

Beebe Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Beebe Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Health Care
  4. Egypt
  5. American Idol
 

Beebe, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,016 • Total comments across all topics: 281,082,502

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC