Beebe Teacher, Students Earn Patent on Child Safety Seat Alarm Invention
By Lee "Cat" McLane Editor/Publisher Talk about the American dream - here we have two young guys who, along with their teacher, invented a device that could save several lives of young children - AND - they won a $50,000 prize in Samsung technology for being in the top 10 inventions in the nation.
