Beebe Teacher, Students Earn Patent o...

Beebe Teacher, Students Earn Patent on Child Safety Seat Alarm Invention

Next Story Prev Story
49 min ago Read more: The Beebe News

By Lee "Cat" McLane Editor/Publisher Talk about the American dream - here we have two young guys who, along with their teacher, invented a device that could save several lives of young children - AND - they won a $50,000 prize in Samsung technology for being in the top 10 inventions in the nation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Beebe News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Beebe Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Asu whoes 17 min Nmedeep 28
Lauren Reeves fatal wreck 3 hr Curious 1
stoplight by walmart 8 hr Charles Bronson 1
Walter minteer 17 hr Helping hand 11
Beebe Schools Tue A Hole 2
Heroin epidemic (Nov '16) Tue A Hole 8
Hot cops May 21 A Hole 2
See all Beebe Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Beebe Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for White County was issued at May 24 at 9:27PM CDT

Beebe Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Beebe Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. North Korea
  3. Egypt
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Microsoft
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Syria
 

Beebe, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,880 • Total comments across all topics: 281,259,735

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC